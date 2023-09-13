Any consumer of news sources can verify that many conservative Americans, politicians and pundits express the belief that climate change may be happening but is not caused by humans or human activities.

I cannot imagine that anyone who has had high school biology does not remember being taught that all animals, including humans, breathe out carbon dioxide, or CO2. That is the same CO2 released when we burn fossil fuels. The fact is that CO2, from whatever source, is a greenhouse gas, the major contributor to a warming atmosphere.

Most do not think about this, but the human population on Earth in 1900 was around 1.6 billion people. Now the population is somewhere between 7.5 and 8 billion. That means a 5.9-billion-person increase, and each person breathes out CO2.

In addition to human-produced CO2, fossil fuels are burned for the energy to produce food, heat and cool homes, and supply energy for transportation. And each adds more CO2 to the atmosphere, causing more warming.

Cutting back on the number of people breathing out CO2 is not an option. A drastic cutback in the amounts of fossil fuels we use is.

Gary Corbin • University City