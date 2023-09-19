Another outrage by right-wing Republicans: They are fighting to hurt President Biden in the 2014 elections by putting his son Hunter Biden in jail for lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in 2018. He didn't threaten or shoot anyone. He was just doing what the Republican Party is fighting for everyone to do — own a gun. Talk about hypocrisy by that party.
And that the Justice Department would even consider that President Biden may have committed wrongdoing related to his son's business dealings when there is no evidence that the president did that. How can so many people not see through the intent to hurt Biden's chance to be re-elected? What has happened to my country?!
Esther Talbot Fenning • St. Charles