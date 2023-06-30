I was disgusted, though not surprised, by Jim Geraghty's column ("Is Biden as blinkered on policy as he is on his son?," June 23). He has the used the occasion of Hunter Biden's plea to lay out vague ("an array of family members" and "motley collection of of foreign companies and individuals" are among the bad actors here) and irrelevant but embarrassing "issues" (e.g. "his [Hunter's] long running battle with a former stripper over child support") with the president and his family.

He then connects it to Mr. Biden's alleged inability to act as president because ... something? Surely Mr. Geraghty could have answered this self-described "vital question" earlier in the piece. Surely, this was not another instance of the conservative movement cruelly delighting in the personal struggles of President Biden and his family.

This has become commonplace for the more respectable conservative media outlets to try to distract from Donald Trump and his family's chronic inability to tell the truth through senseless whataboutism.

The fact that this came from the National Review says everything you need to know about the state of conservative "intellectuals" and the GOP.

Ryan Fanning • Affton