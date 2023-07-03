I can appreciate the Clayton residents who do not want the Shaw Park Pool's hours reduced ("Letter: Shaw Park Pool a world-class facility that deserves support," June 24). Swimming is a good form of exercise and the pool is an excellent facility.

The solution is relatively simple: Increase the fees for using the pool, perhaps involving a special membership for evening and after Labor Day swimming. But considering the complaining about Clayton's new $50-per-year charge for trash service, I am not surprised no one offered to pay more so the pool could operate on its former schedule.

At the same time, no one offered any sympathy for the life guards, pool attendants and park maintenance workers who are having their hours cut or maybe their jobs eliminated as a result of the shorter hours.

Clayton residents who find the new charge for trash service a burden might want to consider relocating to one of the areas more affordable communities.

Nick Hall • Florissant