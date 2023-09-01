Regarding Tony Messenger's column "The trend is not a mirage — crime is down in St. Louis" (Aug. 25): Messenger writes that crime is down in 2021, 2022 and now in 2023. This comes from a guy who moved his family to Wildwood. I'm assuming that since he believes crime is down for the last three years, he is in the process of selling his Wildwood home and moving to the safe confines of St. Louis?

If not, then he is a textbook definition of a hypocrite. It would not surprise me if he wrote that column from the safety of his home in Wildwood.

Tell Janae Edmondson, the Tennessee volleyball player who was in St. Louis this year for a volleyball tournament and lost her legs due to then-Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's criminal social-justice experiment, how safe St. Louis is.

Tell David Saldana's family how safe St. Louis is. Saldana was the homeless guy shot execution-style in February of this year in broad daylight on North Tucker Boulevard. I'm sure his family will be relieved to know that crime is down in St. Louis.

Eric Schult • St. Peters