If he is found guilty, there is a lot of discussion about how to punish former President Donald Trump for his handling of top secret documents and lying to federal officials. Imprisonment is pretty much off the table because it is impractical. A mere fine and probation seems to be a bit too light given the offense.

I propose that the Department of Justice employ 18 U.S.C. 986 et seq., the Civil Forfeiture Laws. Since Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida was used to store the subject documents, it should be seized just like a drug dealer's house and cars and sold at auction by the U.S. Marshal Service, along with any other Trump properties where the documents were kept hidden.

Of course, the former president deserves a fair trial in front of a jury first, where he can explain, under oath, his side of the accusations. I look forward to hearing his side of the story — so much so that I am buying popcorn for the show.

Ronald Wiesenthal • St. Louis