Illinois has recently made headlines by taking a significant step towards justice reform by eliminating cash bail ("Illinois is set to become the first state to eliminate cash bail," July 18). Cash bail has long been a contentious issue in the criminal justice system. It creates a two-tiered system where those who can afford to pay for their release can regain their freedom while awaiting trial, regardless of their potential risk to society. On the other hand, individuals who cannot afford to pay are disproportionately burdened, leading to unnecessary pretrial detention and perpetuating systemic inequities. Low-income individuals and marginalized communities have historically been the most adversely affected by cash bail requirements. By removing this financial barrier, Illinois is taking a decisive stand against the criminalization of poverty and fostering a more equitable system.

Illinois now has the opportunity to implement evidence-based alternatives that focus on risk assessment and individualized decision-making. Rather than relying on arbitrary monetary amounts, courts can consider factors such as flight risk, the severity of the offense, and an individual's ties to the community. By adopting these practices, Illinois can ensure that those who pose a genuine risk to society are detained, while low-risk individuals are not needlessly incarcerated.

It is my hope that other jurisdictions will follow suit, recognizing that pretrial detention should be based on an individual's risk to society rather than their financial resources. Let us embrace evidence-based alternatives, reshape the narrative, and build a system that upholds the principles of fairness and justice.

Asha Norman • St. Louis