On July 4, Webster Groves staged its parade and fireworks display as part of Community Days, a fun time of shared patriotic feelings. But this year the parade had scattered hecklers along the parade route, according to local media reports, directing outrage at a group of walkers under a banner of “You Are Loved” supporting LBGT people. The hecklers were apparently incensed about the children walking with the group. One woman was called a “groomer.” Another woman reported an onlooker jumping into the parade shouting, “Keep the kids out of it.”

A current flash point of the political-cultural divide is the LBGT movement. As cultural groups have reached out for new acceptance, there has been backlash and the stoking of bias and fear in ordinary Americans on race, feminism, immigration and now sexual orientation. It’s apparent that cultural divisiveness could have political traction in the coming election cycle.

The parade walkers with their “You Are Love” banner are a welcome antidote to hate and false conspiracy ideas. But we need our churches and schools along with political candidates to support inclusiveness. Such institutional public voices could resonate with a majority of our citizens, especially the young, who, I believe, want a just, righteous and inclusive America. Beyond parades and fireworks, that would be a deeper reason to feel patriotic.

William Meyer • Shrewsbury