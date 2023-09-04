Regarding the letter to the editor "P-D should run fewer ads, or at least let readers bypass them" (Aug. 25): It seems to me that those advertisements that are interspersed in the news sections are there because the advertisers prefer this on account of the extra exposure, and would opt out if it were otherwise.

My suggestion would be to give them a boost, not a detriment. This could be with something like a "Post Note" at the end of any particular ad stating some true fact about the advertiser. For instance, "XYZ Company is listed No. 1 (or 2) in Angie's List (or Consumer Reports)." Or "Company was founded in St. Louis in 1895." Or "Company has been a loyal advertiser in this paper for 35 years." Or "Company last year donated one million dollars to St. Louis Children's Hospital," etc.

I, for one, want to see the Post prosper.

Jim Stemmler • Webster Groves