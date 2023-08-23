America’s founders chose a swamp, ironically, to put our nation’s capital, given it was far away at the time from the epicenter of finance — New York City. Today politics and money seem synonymous.

We are distracted from this failing by lesser men who use divisive politics and culture wars to hold power. Consider just one industry: American pharmaceuticals. Are so many middlemen really needed before we get our medicine? Consider all the American families wrecked by opioids legitimately manufactured and distributed by American pharmaceuticals with the complicit approval of the Food and Drug Administration. Pay attention to the number of med commercials which didn’t occur in the past.

Who is paying for these? Well, we do. We pay with higher deductibles and premiums. How did it happen that we citizens came to subsidize advertising expenses of pharmaceutical companies, given that doctors are trained to know which medication are best?

Could it be the millions in campaign contributions by the industry? Unless we collectively recognize this corruption, are repulsed by it, and refuse to elect anyone who accepts contributions from business or wealthy donors, we will continue to see our rights diminished and our wealth looted.

We do have the ability to change this. Together we can act and make our lives better, wealthier, healthier, safer — but then again, there are those darn drag shows and trans kids. They are just so much more interesting.

Steve Bowman • Ballwin