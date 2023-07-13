Regarding the editorial “Online lies need to be confronted, but government involvement is problematic” (July 8): The missing part appears to be accountability. Who can be held accountable for the “free speech” being disseminated in public forums? As written, Section 230 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 provides immunity to internet platforms, while traditional printed media remains responsible for the speech they host.

If providers of internet speech platforms cannot be held responsible for the content of their contributors, should they at least be responsible for identifying those contributors? If the content is threatening, dangerous or filled with misinformation, the government should be able to request that the forum providers identify the writers. If the forum providers are immune from content accountability, they should not be immune to identifying the sources of content on their sites.

Free speech is a tremendous privilege and right. If I choose to exercise that right, I should be accountable for its content. If I’m speaking via a bullhorn from the street corner, I can be seen and identified. Writing in an anonymous forum allows the truth, or lie, of the content to spread without speaker responsibility.

I agree that allowing the government to lean on the internet providers to corral the speech of their participants places limitations on free speech. Having to control their customer content would be nearly impossible, and would sorely reduce their revenue stream. But the freedom to speak freely carries with it being able to identify the speaker.

Karl H. Zickler • St. Louis County