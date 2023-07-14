Regarding the editorial "Online lies need to be confronted, but government involvement is problematic" (July 9): I agree that it is not censorship for the government to point out legitimate issues of public health misinformation or, on the other hand, that the government could be suppressing free speech in social media by pointing out that the platforms should not allow material on their sites which go against their own platform policies.

But doesn’t the whole issue of monitoring truthfulness on the internet warrant more than someone in the government flagging misinformation?

The underlying dilemma is that there should be the same kinds of laws for internet use as apply to traditional media. If traditional media has to be liable for what they print, why shouldn’t internet platforms be liable?

Why do internet platforms get to remain free from liability for what their users write? There needs to be a law for internet platform liability, putting the onus of action on the platforms themselves.

Rosemaire Brefeld • Clayton