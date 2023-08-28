I am retired. My errands are completed by automobile and mostly are in my neighborhood. On nearly every trip I witness cars with no plates, expired paper and metal plates; drivers ignoring stop signs and running through red lights. I can't imagine the amount of revenue local law enforcement and state of Missouri are missing.

I propose that all police departments have Traffic Days. Whether it is once a week or twice a month, all patrol cars enforce all traffic laws. I believe that ignoring traffic leads to criminal behavior. Of course these Traffic Days would not be announced.

The beneficiaries of this enactment are the local school districts.

Mike Watkins • St. Louis Hills