Gary Abernathy’s op-ed “We are all retreating into our bubbles over Trump. No one on either side of the debate will change their minds. What do we do now?” (Aug. 15) presents a flawed argument. Readers can look at the logic to see its flaws. The article reminds us that misrepresenting the facts is in constant play.

To claim that Trump has a legitimate "side," and that he can "debate" the law, sets up a convenient fallacy. It is useful to pretend that laws can be debated.

Implying that there can be a debate about laws is not the only logical fallacy Abernathy employs. He uses biased language to label those who call out the breaking of laws as engaging in a “self-defeating crusade to bring about Trump’s downfall.”

The undertones of religious wars (by using “crusades”) are obvious. To what end? To stir emotions of righteousness? Mr. Trump’s actions brought about his own downfall. He has not been a passive victim. There is nothing righteous there.

Abernathy panders to emotions by labeling the indictments as “overreaching.” He finishes his piece with the common-sense statement that it would be a mistake for voters to reward Trump with the presidency. This idea, however, is weakened by his assertion that the indictments are mistaken.

People abide by the laws or they don’t. Attacking people who want laws to be followed is a ruse to avoid the truth. Trump brought about his own troubles. Abernathy is right about one thing: He should not be president.

Rosemarie Brefeld • St. Louis