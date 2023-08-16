Regarding the letter to the editor " Equating women's choice with slavery is an awful analogy " (Aug. 10): The writer states the embryos "are clearly part of the woman's body." This implies that an embryo is like an arm, leg or other part of the body.

The problem is that the genetic material in an embryo is different than the mother's. Half of the genetic material is from the mother and half from the father. This is not true of any of the parts of a woman's body. So, an embryo is not a part of the mother's body, but a separate human being that is being hosted by the mother. This "separateness" is one of the characteristics that leads us to call an embryo a person.