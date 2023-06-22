Regarding the op-ed "Now is the time for a revolution in America’s civic education" (June 19): As a long-time-ago history teacher, I agree with the initial premise that history is more than memorizing soon forgettable facts. As the piece says, students must be taught how to navigate social media and to think critically.

However, the cited examples of the "problem" seem to be from the left-wing perspective ("... political puppet masters will continue to masterfully deflect people from real issues like immigration, global warming , and massive wealth disparities ... nonsensical fears about transgender people, critical race theory and other silly 'woke' concerns.").

I agree that any social studies curriculum should include these topics. But should they not also include information about crime on the streets of our inner cities while the left calls for defunding the police? And about conservative speakers being harassed on college campuses? And about congressmen and FBI officials using a phony Russian dossier to bring charges against a sitting president, which tied up the country for three years? And about former secretary of state destroying cell phones and deleting 33,000 possibly classified emails that were being requested by Congress?

I feel that there are too many "low information" voters today, as people on both sides are fed information from one perspective. Maybe teaching high school students to think critically is a step forward. Let's hope that adults listen to the other side before they mark their ballots.

Thomas J. Gilliam Sr. • Ballwin