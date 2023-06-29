The Editorial Board got it exactly right with the editorial "Once again, an ethics controversy further diminishes a damaged Supreme Court" (June 22). I find myself shaking my head upon reading about the behavior of yet another member of the highest court in the land. Justice Samuel Alito has not only failed to report the special fishing trip, complete with free air travel, lodging and gourmet meals, all thanks to a deep-pockets friend, but also dismissed it as insignificant before the story even broke.

Like his colleagues before him, the modus operandi is to downplay the value of what he received (and failed to report) to the point of it being hardly worthy of mention, let alone declaration on tax forms. Also like his colleagues before him, his failure to recuse himself from cases involving those hosts (since there are only guidelines, not hard-and-fast rules about where to draw that line) was completely inappropriate. Seeing Chief Justice John Roberts turn away from establishing any guidelines for the Justices' behavior disappoints even more.

Clearly, the time to uncover how a Supreme Court Justice will behave is before their appointment, not after. Candidates who need a defined code of ethics in order to know how to behave should be thanked and ushered out. Surely we can find candidates who know what ethical behavior looks like and who live their lives in that manner.

Michael Rubin • Chesterfield