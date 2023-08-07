The U.S. Supreme Court and many Republican elected officials believe that racism is no longer actively limiting the lives of people of color. The failure of people of color to achieve parity with whites in health, wealth, education, employment and other areas must mean there is something wrong with them, not with the social systems that somehow often benefit white people the most. Thus, affirmative action, diversity, equity and inclusion are “dirty” words to the GOP.

Furthermore, many, including conservative local school boards, are denying the reality of racism. Those individuals are creating a sanitized and falsified version of American history for themselves to believe in, one built on their belief that they have done no harm, protecting themselves from the anguish unsaid in their racism. (In fact, slavery taught Blacks useful skills, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.)

Recent research finds that only one in five white Americans consistently expresses high levels of sympathy about anti-Black discrimination.

Remember President John F. Kennedy’s famous quote, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Later, Kennedy said, “The rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened.”

We have to unite to reignite the idealism that drove our movements for liberation, from labor rights to civil rights. That means standing up to the bigotry and cynicism we're fed from the top down, by forces that have an interest in keeping us divided.

Ed Shew • Lake Saint Louis