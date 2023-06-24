For all you parents with teens: Why don't you sit your teen down and ask them if they have a gun? Most parents can tell if their offspring are lying, so make them tell the truth. If they have a gun, take it away and tell them to avoid anyone they know who has a gun. Talk about death and injury to them. Tell them you want to see them grow up so you can be proud of them not to bury them because if they carry a gun, you will soon be burying them. The responsibility for saving your teens lives and those of others are in your hands. Do something about it.