Jack Flaherty is the kind of baseball player that teams can be built on. He is more than his record. He has character, resilience and courage. With the departure of Adam Wainwright, he is the best successor to leadership among Cardinals pitchers. He is worth whatever the Cardinals can offer him to re-sign for 2023. ("Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty wins, attempts to keep tunnel vision as MLB trade deadline approaches," July 16.)

Flaherty is a home-grown, proven talent with a very high ceiling. In 2017 he became the third-youngest pitcher in baseball history to strike out at least 230 and walk 55 or fewer with a 2.75 ERA or lower. His strikeouts (696) have always exceeded his innings pitched (622).

He is truly interested in staying with the team that drafted him. He is a conscience-driven role model for young athletes.

Flaherty has these qualities in common with the position players that the Cardinals regard as their "core": Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Tommy Edman, Brendon Donovan, Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker. The "untrade-ables."

That is what Jack Flaherty is to the pitching staff.

Let's hear it now: Don't trade Jack!

Bill Tucker • Chesterfield