Regarding the letter to the editor "Newspaper’s criticism of GOP field ignores Biden’s unfitness" (Aug. 31): For one, it’s one opinion that President Biden is corrupt. It has not been proven that he is, but is only right-wing Republicans' wishful thinking pushing propaganda to make him look bad. As far as Biden being president for another four years, that would be a good thing. He has turned around what the former president screwed up.