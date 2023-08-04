Regarding “Metro Transit reduces driver slots in budget even as it tries to fill vacancies” (July 22): Bi-State Development Agency fails us yet again. According to the article, Bi-State reduced the number of bus drivers in its 2024 budget due to labor problems and cuts in service. The Bi-State CEO said the number of bus drivers that Bi-State ends up with would be based on demand.

Well, the demand is there and has always been there. I am 69 years old and disabled. I have used Call-A-Ride since 2010 and noticed a steady decline in service over the years. I agree with the union vice president that Call-A-Ride drivers have not been paid fairly for the work they do, making the job less attractive and contributing to the decline in drivers.

As the article notes, Call-A-Ride is operating with only 108 spots filled out of 201 available. This is unsustainable. As a result, people with disabilities are stranded and unable to go to and from work and complete essential activities of daily living like getting to doctor visits. I have had to cancel doctors appointments because I couldn’t get a Call-A-Ride trip. I have begged people for rides and offered cash for gas beyond the Call-A-Ride fare, and still there have been times when friends had to refuse me.

People who drive don’t realize what we have to go through to get transportation. To the people of St. Louis metro area, please step up and help us now. Join our fight to demand what is rightfully ours under the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Moreover, if you know someone with a disability, ask if they need a ride. Some people may be too independent or to afraid to ask, or don’t know who to ask. If they say no, don’t be offended — and don’t stop asking others. This goes for church members and leaders, leaders and members of civic organizations, neighborhood associations, community organizers, doctors offices, etc.

Rides are critically needed. I am glad there are some applicants for drivers, but it takes time to get them hired, trained and put on the street. In the meantime, senior citizens and people with disabilities, the most vulnerable, are struggling and suffering. Our health, safety, welfare and survival depend on adequate Call-A-Ride service.

Annette Nowakowski • St. Louis