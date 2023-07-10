Regarding Tony Messenger's column " Josh Hawley tweeted a quote. It turned into a chilling history lesson " (July 6): As Willamette University history professor Seth Cotlar put it in the article, "[W]hat Hawley’s doing is irresponsible because he’s really giving permission to folks who really do have antisemitic and racist beliefs,”

Why would people not believe Sen. Hawley is an antisemitic racist? As Maya Angelou said, "When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time." Sen. Hawley has shown us who he is time and time again.