So our intrepid U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley believes the evil FBI is purposely targeting his idol Donald Trump ("Josh Hawley doesn’t trust the FBI. Why that could kill a spy tool used to track fentanyl." Aug. 29.) I guess Hawley is unaware of the 91 felony indictment counts pending against Trump.

Hawley must not believe Trump personally tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election. And he must have been sleeping during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol instigated by Trump.

Oh wait — Hawley was there and seen by the entire world running for his life.

Hawley is a total embarrassment to our state. Worse, he is a threat and danger to our country’s democracy.

J.R. Gitlin • Chesterfield