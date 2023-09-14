The letter to the editor "Capital punishment prioritizes victims’ lives and justice" (Sept. 10) was stunningly callous and vengeful. In his zeal to defend his authorship of the law, the writer uses a situation with “aggravating circumstances" and a jury deadlocked as to penalty to usurp the jury’s job and the defendant’s rights.

That sounds like judicial authoritarianism. There's enough of that going around. We don’t need it from the bench.

The writer's claim that the death penalty is a deterrent has been debunked. Any objective look at the countries where the ultimate sanction is enforced and their crime statistics analyzed would expect to find less violence. That is not the case. Not to mention it categorizes us with the most retrograde, rogue and pariah nations on Earth.

Claiming some unknown degree of deterrent where none exists is just an excuse for retribution. Speculation of lives saved because of judicial murder is as deceptive as saying there is no reliable evidence that the death penalty does not deter future murders. Of course there’s not; how do you prove a negative?

The judge’s added death-penalty bonus is that the government does the killing for them so the mob doesn’t go wild in the streets: “This type of revenge is the primary purpose for effective criminal laws.”

In our so-called enlightened society, the capital punishment debate will drag on. There should be no question that in our country where you are entitled to a trial by jury that you will also be sentenced by one.

A black-robed Caesar turning thumbs-down and sending a criminal, no matter how vile, to his death is neither constitutional, fair, or ethical in our country.

William Cribbin • Creve Coeur