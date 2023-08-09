Regarding “St. Louis Personnel Department official alleges ‘unlawful’ hiring of police chief, powerful HR director” (Aug. 3): Thank you for placing this article on the front page where it should get some attention. And thank you to Deputy Director of Personnel Bryan Boeckelmann for having both the technical understanding and the moral courage to bring this unfortunate chain of events to the attention of the Missouri state auditor and the general public.

It’s easy to understand the frustrations of some elected officials, particularly those with a patronage office background, when they are unable to simply hire whom they wish, and fire whom they wish. But the civil service system was put in place by city voters to preclude these actions for most city positions.

The system is designed to clearly spell out the job responsibilities and job applicant qualifications for each position, and to ensure that all applicants are fairly reviewed and tested, with a resulting list of successful candidates referred to the appropriate city official for final selection. The system is designed to ensure that city workers both know their jobs and do their jobs. The system also provides a fair and transparent process for punishing or firing those employees who fail to meet those standards.

I believe this system deserves to be protected and followed religiously by all city officials and employees because the system protects both employees and citizens. A return to a patronage process is decidedly not a good idea.

Deane Looney • St. Louis