I am amazed by the amount of law firm ads on television. Sometimes they are back-to-back by different firms. A common theme for most of them is that insurance companies are dishonest cheaters.

My working career was with a nationwide stock company from which I retired. During this time I worked with some of the most professional and hardworking insurance claims personnel in the business. They followed the law and observed best business practices. I wish these law firms would find other areas to ply their wares.