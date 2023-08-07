When I read “Metro gets nearly $28 million in federal aid to cover repairs after 2022 flood” (Aug. 1), I was reminded that Congress has significant power to harness federal money to assist St. Louis when climate change hurts our city.

Building on the flood assistance, another weather issue St. Louis has been battling is extreme heat. Each year, over 65,000 Americans visit the emergency room for heat-related illnesses like heat stroke. Those heat-related illnesses and deaths are preventable. We need a national response to save lives.

The recently introduced legislation Preventing HEAT Illness and Death Act (SB2645) will improve and expand federal government efforts on heat health and provide $100 million in much-needed financial assistance. That money will fund assistance for community-based initiatives that reduce exposure to extreme heat.

This bill is especially smart and equitable with its spending by prioritizing projects in historically disadvantaged communities, areas with significant heat disparities due to race and income, and the places with the largest gaps in heat preparedness. I call on Missouri Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt to cosponsor this legislation.

Yara Changyit-Levin • Town & Country