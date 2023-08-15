Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft are trying to take away your right to vote in the so-called Show-Me State. They don’t want to be shown how you feel about the abortion ban because they are afraid that you don’t like it.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year said the right to abortion should be decided by the states, not the courts. Some Republican-led states put the issue to the voters which, as the Supreme Court intended, spoke: They decided they wanted choice to be permitted. States like Kentucky, Montana and Kansas voted to allow women’s health care, including abortion.

The Republican legislature in Ohio saw what had happened in other states and thought they would just change the rules. Instead of a simple majority to change the state constitution, they would require a 60% majority to change them. When that was put to the voters, they rejected it resoundingly.

In Missouri, Bailey and Ashcroft don’t want you, the people of Missouri, to vote on this issue. They are doing their best to put up enough roadblocks to prevent enough time for the petitions to be signed by the number of people needed. They are preventing your ability to choose choice on women’s health care and abortion services in this state.

They are preventing your ability to vote because they have seen the results of choice on ballots across the country. They are afraid you will vote for choice. Wouldn’t you like to know how the people of Missouri feel about this issue? Wouldn’t you like the Show-Me State to show Missouri and the country where we stand?

Stephanie Tranen • Clayton