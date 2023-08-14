Regarding the letter to the editor “Abortion-rights column failed on both the science and logic” (Aug. 6): The author cites her credentials in developmental biology in claiming that life begins at conception. However, the sperm and egg that create the conception are each separately living things. If the goal is to protect anything that might become a baby, then abstinence constitutes abortion, since it causes sperm and eggs to die.
Normally, we record history by people’s dates: They become a human at birth and cease at death.
Fred Blumenthal • St. Louis