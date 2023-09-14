Regarding the letter to the editor "P-D’s strong sports coverage doesn’t overcome its politics" (Sept. 10): I was disappointed to see the Post-Dispatch publish an unsubstantiated opinion letter. A variety of opinions is important, but the opinions have to be based on facts that are verifiable, otherwise they are meaningless sloganeering. Slogans not based on facts do not further understanding, which is the main point of opinion letters.

The letter accused the Post-Dispatch of “hypocritical far-left reportage” for publishing the editorial “Once Stalwarts of societal order, GOP now hampers military and law enforcement” (Sept 6). The editorial highlighted Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s hampering Senate confirmations in the military and called Tuberville’s actions part of a “partisan political dispute.”

My question is how is that reporting “hypocritical far-left reportage”? That sounds like an empty slogan and was not backed up with clear examples of what was meant.

The second point to the letter was also not substantiated with believable support. The editorial noted that Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt were spouting false claims damaging “respect for law enforcement generally” in their criticism during reauthorizing some aspects of the FBI.

The opinion letter again relied on sloganeering and false information and complained that the newspaper “demonized … Missourians who don’t vote Democratic.”

I urge the Post-Dispatch to provide specific instructions to letter writers to give clear reasons when they purport their opinions so that understanding can be furthered.

Rosemarie Brefeld • St. Louis