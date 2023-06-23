As someone who has a 40-year history in the LGB culture and has participated in a dozen pride rallies starting in 1980, I find the full-page article "More support, fiercer backlash for gay and trans people in the US" (June 19) to be over-the-top hyperbole. Stating there is a "state of emergency for LGBTQ Americans" is absurd.

Activists do not represent all of us by any means. Many of us abhor any hormones or surgery for minors, and we are against any bio men in women's sports, trans or not. We are not for any bio men in women's restrooms, showers, prisons, etc. Pushing the narrative that there is a "state of emergency" concerning this segment of society is propagating lies.

I am also against any infiltrating of the minds of minors, grade school through high school, with gender ideology. Leave the children alone.

After same-sex marriage became legal in 2015, the gay lobby crusaders needed a new reason to continue crusading. And the genderism ideology and trans ideology was created. A new crusade was born in order to be in the spotlight and stay relevant.

Kate Martin • St. Louis