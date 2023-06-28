Regarding “More than 350 people pack St. Charles library meeting in fight over dress code, LGBTQ issues” (June 21): It states that Rachel Homolak is the mother who lodged the complaint against a library employee’s dress. In the STLToday video of her at the May 30 and June 12 St. Charles County Council meetings, Homolak said she felt unsafe after seeing the employee and left because she needed to protect her child.

Hearing Homolak’s statements as a mother made me think of my own mother’s response to a query I posed as a 9-year old at the Kirkwood Amtrak station in 1977. My young self from the small Southeast Missouri town of Scott City saw two people also waiting for the train, and I whispered to my mom, “Why are those two men wearing dresses?” She responded objectively: “Some people just live like that.”

Homolak’s histrionic reaction makes me ponder Mom’s neutral response. My ‘70’s single mother knew a little bit about prejudice and bigotry. She heard me distressingly recount that my Catholic grade school classmates said she was going to hell for being divorced and that my Baptist neighborhood playmates said we were going to hell for worshiping “Catholic statues” or “false idols.” Clearly, such prejudice was learned from their parents.

Unlike Homolak, my mother knew she didn’t need to “protect” me from the people at the train station. Seeing them just living their lives wouldn’t hurt me the profound way experiencing the pain of Christian intolerance did.

Tracy Fisher Bouslog • Maryland Heights