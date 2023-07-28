Regarding "Senior property tax freeze dies at St. Louis County Council over revenue concerns" (July 19): St. Louis city and county are dependent on the seniors to carry the weight of the individual budgets on their backs instead of finding other sources of revenue. Seniors are on fixed incomes, but taxes constantly go up regardless of their circumstances. I feel sorry for those drawing just Social Security, knowing our politicians do not care about us. I guess they consider us the throw-away generation.