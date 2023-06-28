Regarding the editorial, "Once again, an ethics controversy further diminishes a damaged Supreme Court" (June 22): Justices are appointed with a lifetime tenure, so we must make sure they have exemplary scruples from the start. Unfortunately, this crop of conservative appointed justices don’t have any qualms about their unscrupulous behavior.

Once upon a time we had a Supreme Court we could rely upon to police themselves, protect our rights, and help our democracy move forward. However, in the last few months we’ve learned new facts concerning the ways Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito may have been seen as easily corrupted, with expensive and luxurious trips gifted to them from their billionaire pals.

Meanwhile, we’ve watched by in horror as they repeatedly made terrible decisions to control our lives, and do severe damage to our country. They made the choice to destroy women’s rights to reproductive healthcare, weakened our environmental laws, and our voting rights are in jeopardy. They constantly favor corporations and religious ideologues instead of taking care of the needs of ordinary people. As a result, this Supreme Court is deeply unpopular. By placing their transactional relationships with billionaires above the health and welfare of the people and democracy, they’ve fostered a distrust of the court like we’ve never seen in my lifetime.

Unelected, lifetime tenured and unaccountable: It’s way past time we change these rules and hold them accountable like every other judge in America is.

Rusti Levin • University City