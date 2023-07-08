The article “When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should pay for rescue attempts?” (June 26) describes the downside of requiring extreme risk-takers (or their estates) to reimburse the cost of rescue attempts: People might hesitate to call for help as soon as they should, increasing the risk of more serious peril.

On the other hand, knowing that rescue costs will be paid by taxpayers creates a moral hazard, encouraging people to engage in incredibly dangerous adventures like deep sea sightseeing.

Maybe we should consider a taxpayer-protection program based on “stupid motorist laws” in Arizona and Florida that force drivers to reimburse taxpayers for rescue costs if they ignore police barricades and drive into flooded areas. Buoys marked “No submersibles” in the area above the Titanic would be a good start.

Jay Lynch • Upper St. Clair, Penn.