Regarding “Teen dead, 10 others injured in shooting at St. Louis downtown party gone bad” (June 19): I am more than appalled at the hypocrisy of Mayor Tishaura Jones when she is quoted as saying, “This is another wake-up call.” According to the earlier column by Joe Holleman (“Mayor’s father rips St. Louis alderwoman for her bill targeting open carrying of guns,” June 5), Virvus Jones criticized Alderwoman Cara Spencer’s proposal to restrict the open-carry of firearms in St Louis.