Regarding the op-ed by Sen. Mitch McConnell (“Neither party can count on the high court to be its ally,” July 12): Did Sen. McConnell compose this thinking that readers would swallow his ironic arguments without laughing?

After criticism of those who have voiced dissatisfaction with Supreme Court rulings as well as its ethics, McConnell says, “These escalating attacks from the left betray a fundamental misunderstanding of the court’s structure and purpose.”

This is from a man who held a court seat open for 11 months until a Republican was elected president. The seat was filled by Donald Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch, who days after being sworn in completed a real estate deal with a lawyer whose firm had business before the court.

Further, McConnell says, “Fidelity to the constitution as it is written means checking ideology at the door.” Again, we are presuming a straight face. All three Trump appointees swore to respect precedent, now seemingly laughable.

With ultimate irony McConnell writes, “They bemoan a conservative majority that puts jurisprudence politics.” McConnell shoved the Trump nomination of the marginally qualified Amy Coney Barrett through the confirmation process in a matter of weeks, fearing Trump would lose.

Speaking at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville, days after being sworn in and with McConnell at her side, Barrett insisted the court is not a “bunch of partisan hacks.” Based on her statement and circumstances, she too apparently does not understand irony.

Ann Marie Anderson • Kirkwood