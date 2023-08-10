Regarding the letter to the editor “Addressing climate change will require behavioral change” (Aug. 2), submitted, ironically, by a writer from California: From May 1 to June 29 of this year, a 60-day stretch, the high temperature in downtown Los Angeles did not reach 80 degrees. This is the longest stretch since 1878 with high temperatures below 80. Why was this not widely reported and even celebrated by the media?

Similarly, in Las Vegas, where high temps typically hit 100 degrees by late May (it was May 5 in 2017), temperatures didn’t that mark until June 30, the latest on record.

On a related note, much has been written about uncontrolled wildfires, this year mostly in Canada. The fact is that since the early 2000s, when 3% of the world’s land caught fire, the area burned annually has actually trended downward. In 2022, the last year of complete data, the world hit a new record-low of 2.2% burned area. And in the US in 2022, fires burned less than 20% of the average burn in the 1930s.

Finally, satellite data shows that the number of hurricanes globally since 1980 has trended slightly downward.

The only thing that is out-of-control is the scare tactics of the media and the world’s large organizations including the UN and the World Economic Forum.

Steve Levick • Ballwin

[Editor’s note: Localized temperatures in one season are irrelevant to the issue of climate change. Globally, the 10 hottest years in human history have occurred since 2005, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.]