This is a challenge to doctors, nurses and medical professionals in the United States: When it comes to creating a system in our country that would allow American citizens access to basic affordable health care, which is provided to the citizens of most industrialized nations throughout the world, where are the physicians and medical professionals, along with the organizations that represent them, in the call to bring about changes to the current overpriced and unnecessarily complex system with which we now have to suffer?

Americans look to their doctors for advice and guidance on their medical care. Yet, for the most part, medical professionals and their organizations are silent when it comes to demanding a change that will result in more affordable healthcare for our nation. Where is the demand from them for the change that would benefit us all? From my viewpoint, it is for the most part nonexistent or meager at best.

It is time medical professionals take the lead instead of quietly sitting back, waiting and watching what happens.

Where are the doctors who provided the impetus to change our society in the past? It is they who need to step up, take the reins, and engage in organizing that is needed to bring about a transformation.

For the most part, they quietly agree it is needed, but they have not as yet joined together to do something about it. They could benefit from an injection of courage and a willingness to sacrifice for their patients or otherwise our politicians will continue the status quo and many of our fellow citizens will continue to suffer.

Dennis Guilliams • St. Louis