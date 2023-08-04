The article “Thousands lost Medicaid coverage in first month of Missouri’s renewal process” (July 27) provided important awareness about the number of those who lost health care in just one month. Most important is that nearly half of those who lost eligibility are children.

The article falls short, however, by not bringing awareness to the impact on adults 65 or older who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. The loss of Medicaid eligibility potentially increases health insurance cost, prescription drug affordability, access to home and community-based services, copay and deductible responsibility, and transportation to medical appointments.

A fact sheet from Justice in Aging reports that “states have significant flexibility” on these issues. Older adults “often have fixed incomes and are more likely to remain financially eligible for Medicaid.”

Missouri should adopt a prioritization process to allow those 65 and older to keep services in place until non-erroneous eligibility is confirmed. Support should then be provided to older adults transitioning to Medicare only.

Melba Hale • Chesterfield