My adult daughter, her husband and their two children have moved to Vermont to escape Missouri government’s war on children.

Gov. Mike Parson, Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft are wrong on the science, wrong on children’s safety, wrong on the humanity and wrong in their perception of the public’s acceptance and understanding of LGBTQ+ issues.

The Southern Poverty Law Center tracks hate groups and actually reports three in Vermont. But as the decorated veteran father of these children points out, at least in Vermont, the state government is not one of the groups.

Robert Lynch • Creve Coeur