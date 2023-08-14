Regarding “A Free Lunch? Missouri Republican wants free meals for every public school student.” (Dec. 7): According to the USDA, one in eight households with children are food-insecure. This number is increasing since pandemic assistance programs are expiring and food prices are increasing.

The USDA defines food insecurity as “a household-level economic and social condition of limited or uncertain access to adequate food.” Research has demonstrated that children living with food insecurity experience anemia, cognitive problems, aggression, and anxiety. Children experiencing food insecurity will almost certainly have a more difficult time learning and engaging in school than their peers who are food secure.

As a registered dietitian and parent of two children, lack of access to healthy food should not be the reason my children, or anyone else’s, cannot succeed in school. According to the Food Research and Action Center, 63% of people agree and would support legislation that provides free meals to all students. This would not only support children’s growth and development, but other benefits also include eliminating lunch debt and unburdening school administration.

As last year’s article notes, many states have already passed universal school meal policies, including California, Maine, and Colorado. The Missouri Legislature tried and failed to pass it here this session. We must urge them to keep trying.

Jordan Mize • Springfield, Mo.