Regarding "Another 10,000 Missouri children lost health insurance in July" (July 12): I have personal experience with this. Like many others now in the same situation, my wife and I are raising our grandchild and we are both on Social Security. My grandchild has insurance through Medicaid.

The qualification process was suspended during the pandemic, but those rules have expired, so people are being required to submit paperwork to prove they are still eligible.

I received a letter and sent in the paperwork required. Later I received another letter asking for additional paperwork. I sent that in. I then received another letter saying they had not received the paperwork and they would drop the health insurance if I did not get it in on time.

I actually mailed in a second set of paperwork but I am fortunate enough to have a DSS office near my house, so I went and talked to them. They looked it up and said the paperwork had been received and scanned into the system but had not been processed yet.

A few weeks later, I received another letter saying they still had not received the paperwork and my grandchild would be dropped. I went back to the DSS office and they looked it up again and said it still had not been processed yet and that was probably just a computer-generated letter.

I'm still waiting to get the final approval. I'm not sure what we will do if she is dropped.

Dale Scott • Hillsboro, Mo.