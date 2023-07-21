Regarding “Missouri has decided to turn down millions in federal food aid for low-income children” (July 15): At least 40 states were approved by the federal government for this program. The state of Missouri could not get it together to apply for this program. This can be added to the list of things that Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has not done for St. Louis and Kansas City metro areas.

Parson removed more than $20 million for the St. Louis 911 system from the state budget. Now Parson is thwarting a federal program of $42 million for food to children. This is federal money that would be spent at local businesses while helping poor families. The businesses would pay state income taxes on their profits and state sales tax. Local municipal governments also would have received sales tax on the $42 million.

So poor citizens of Missouri are losing $42 million and the state is losing millions more in income and sales tax. Local governments are losing sales tax. It is incredible that a state government is doing this to its citizens.

Most of this money would have gone to St. Louis and Kansas. If it would have been for rural areas only, it probably would have already been approved. In my opinion, Parson shown by his actions how little he thinks of St. Louis and Kansas City. No wonder Missouri landed on CNBC’s recent list of America’s 10 worst states to live and work for 2023.

John Davis • St. Charles