When Missourians feel their voices aren't being heard, they have an option for direct democracy through the ballot initiative process. Right now, an initiative has been waiting since March for a fiscal note and fair ballot summary so Missourians can voice their opinion on whether or not to protect women’s right to make their own reproductive health care decisions.

Both of Missouri’s U.S. senators say they personally support exceptions to the state's abortion law for cases of rape and incest, which are not in the ban that took effect in June 2022. (“Josh Hawley defers to voters on abortion. Eric Schmitt calls Missouri referendum ‘inevitable.’ " Aug. 18.) Unfortunately, Attorney General Andrew Bailey, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and some legislators are using delay tactics to block this initiative from getting on the ballot in 2024.

State Sen. Andrew Koenig said earlier this month on St. Louis NPR’s "Politically Speaking": "I fully support gumming up the process because I do not want any measure going to a vote of the people specifically when it comes to abortion ... I just don't want to take the risk" of people being allowed to vote on it.

The proposed initiative would guarantee that women could legally access prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control, abortion care, and miscarriage care in Missouri.

The citizens of Missouri deserve a chance to use our initiative petition process to vote up or down on the issue of abortion. Is that too much to expect?

Jean Dugan • St. Louis