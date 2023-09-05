The op-ed "After decades under Roe, Missouri needs time to heal and deliberate what’s next" (Aug. 31), co-signed by Fr. Bruce Foreman and Fr. Ross Romero, appropriately represents their Catholic faith's view on abortion. However, when they quote Hebrew scripture from the Old Testament as a means of bolstering their viewpoint, objection must be firmly raised.

Rabbinic Judaism does not regard the fetus as a full human being. The Talmud speaks of a "moment of determination" and a "moment of creation" in regard to different stages of the fetus. The scholar Rashi explained that the moment of creation is when bones and arteries begin to form and in other places he says that the "moment of creation" is at the 40th day. Modern scholars draw a sharp contrast between the theologies behind Jewish and Catholic opposition to abortion.

All this is to refute what Catholicism (as well as other Christian sects) would impose upon the majority of Missouri voters who would elect to approve a constitutional amendment to allow abortions again. The only thing we need to "heal" from is the tyranny of religiously-imposed thought in this matter.

Linda Shore • Creve Coeur