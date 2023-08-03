An Arkansas company wants to dump meatpacking waste in Missouri (“Concerns over meatpacking waste spreading in rural Missouri,” July 26). They anticipate dumping 18 million gallons of dead animal material and waste products. The preferred location is north of Columbia, where many people live.

So who wants that in their backyard? Residents of the area have huge concerns. There will be runoff possibly contaminating local waterways. The smell will be awful. Property values will shrink. There could be issues will illnesses and respiratory problems.

Missouri has been down this road many times before and it didn’t end well for our residents. Just take a look at North County in St. Louis and the radioactive material dumped in Bridgeton. Take a look at Weldon Springs for more dumping, and let’s not forget Times Beach.

This never ends well for the citizens of this state. Stand up to this devastation of your community. Somebody will get the money and you will all suffer. Big business must be forced to deal with their own waste products instead of laying it at the feet of Missouri citizens. Stay strong, this is your land.

J. Klaus • Maryland Heights