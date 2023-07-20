Picture it: St. Louis, 1924. Well, there’s no need to picture it when we’re reviving it. My great-grand aunt, Josephine Mueller-Wood, was 18, married to the father of her unborn child (not because she wanted to be), and wanting to terminate her pregnancy. She was like many people in St. Louis: second-generation, Catholic and living a private life of their own. But she was also unlike many people: She wanted to have an abortion.

In February 1924, she made a choice that so many women take for granted: She had an abortion. But it was by no means a safe or legal one — it was a classic back-alley abortion. She developed sepsis and ultimately died because she could not get a safe, legal abortion. Her choice ultimately has been a source of shame for so many people in my family, historically and now, just because she had an abortion.

Now with Roe v. Wade dead and buried, that choice is gone. The people of Missouri are enshrined in 1924. Although there is some hope — a proposed Missouri abortion-rights amendment — which the politicians are trying to fight at all costs. They know that Missouri would almost certainly vote “yes” on choice.

This wouldn’t just impact Missouri, it would impact women from states further south who would be traveling to terminate their pregnancies. The fear of reproductive freedom seems to haunt Missouri's political leaders.

Keep abortion safe and legal. No state should be allowed to prevent choice.

Tim Marsh • Bowling Green, Ky.