Regarding "Missouri lawmakers address physician shortage with new grant program" (June 22): I hope the Post-Dispatch will publish a follow-up article in a year or two. It will be interesting to learn if there is any success given that Missouri’s physician shortage is in all likelihood due to our legislators as well as other departments of state government.

A recent survey found that more than half of medical school graduates nationwide are not applying for residencies in states with restrictive abortion laws. States restricting trans health care are also experiencing a loss of doctors.

The Missouri Legislature refused to expand Medicaid coverage, leaving hundreds of thousands of Missourians without health insurance for years until a citizens' initiative petition got it passed. During the COVID pandemic, our attorney general sued municipalities and school districts which attempted to follow common-sense public health policies such as mask mandates. Missouri’s vaccine rate was among the lowest in the nation.

Pro-gun laws passed by the legislature have caused a massive increase in visits to emergency rooms for gun-related traumatic injuries. A dearth of other health and welfare legislation leaves Missouri with some of the highest STD, and infant and maternal mortality rates in the country. Not to mention Missouri lagging behind most states concerning children’s health.

Our legislators may not realize this, but medical students pay attention to facts such as these. They can have far more rewarding and less stressful careers in states where legislatures support the health and general welfare of their citizens, and states where the legislature does not interfere in the decisions doctors need to make about their patients’ care.

Our legislature is directly responsible for our physician shortage. Until they wake up to that fact, I doubt a grant program will solve our problem.

Susan Turk • St. Louis